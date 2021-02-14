While today is a holiday, Central Texas College said remote learning (online and SVL classes) will be held as scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a news release.
Remote student services will be available during regular CTC hours (7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Central campus; 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Hood campus) via email or Webex.
Access to the Central and Fort Hood campuses is unavailable through Wednesday due to inclement weather.
CTC Service Area sites in Fredericksburg, Gatesville, Lampasas and Marble Falls should follow the guidance of their local school district, the release said. Students can find how to contact various student services departments at www.ctc4.me/phase5.
The Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus also is closed today, due to inclement weather conditions. All on-campus classes and labs are canceled according to a news release. Online classes will continue as scheduled unless otherwise notified by the course instructor.
Due to inclement weather, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will be closed on Monday. CRUflex classes will continue to meet as scheduled. For updates, visit UMHB.edu.
