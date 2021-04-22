Water service will be interrupted in Copperas Cove for an undetermined amount of time as water crews begin to make repairs to a damaged water main, the city said in a news release Thursday.
City crews are turning off water to the north side of Business Highway 190 from the vicinity of the 1900 block of East Business Highway 190 and the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190, the city said.
Businesses and apartment buildings along that stretch will lose water until repairs are made.
Once repairs are made, the city will notify affected customers if boiling the water is necessary.
