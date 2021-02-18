FORT HOOD – Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center's primary care clinics, COVID-19 vaccine site, COVID-19 testing sites and patient services will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18 due to hazardous road conditions. The hospital remains open for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services
Only CRDAMC mission and emergency essential and shift workers will report for duty, Feb. 18. Shift workers and mission - essential personnel should report at their scheduled times. Employees should contact their supervisor for more information or questions regarding status, classification, and report times.
All clinics will be closed. Patient appointments will be rescheduled upon return to normal operations. Patients can also reschedule appointments through the TRICARE patient portal at tricareonline.com
Pharmacies and laboratory services will be closed.
All surgeries scheduled for Feb. 18 are canceled. Surgery clinic personnel will contact patients with rescheduling options upon return to normal operations. Pre-op COVID-19 testing will resume when the Respiratory Drive-Thru opens.
Beneficiaries due to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, should plan to get the second dose when the vaccine site returns to normal operations. Beneficiaries can walk-in or book appointment at tricareonline.com.
The Respiratory Drive-Thru will be closed. Active Duty Service Members, retirees, and family members with COVID-19 symptoms may call the APHN 24-hr COVID-19 hotline at 254-553-6612 or seek emergency care in the CRDAMC emergency department.
TRICARE Prime enrollees with urgent, emergent care needs or COVID-19 symptoms should seek assistance at the CRDAMC Emergency Department.
For questions or concerns about COVID-19, please call the 24- hour APHN COVID-19 hotline at 254-553-6612.
The Nurse Advice Line is available 24/7 by calling (800) TRICARE or 1- 800- 874-2273, Option 1. Individuals living in the Fort Hood area entitled to military healthcare may talk to registered nurses about urgent health issues, guidance on non-emergency situations, and information about self-care for injuries or illnesses.
Beneficiaries can make or cancel appointments through TRICARE online at www.tricareonline.com or by calling Patient Appointment Service at 254-288-8888. At TRICARE online, you can make and cancel appointments as well as request, pharmacy refills, and access health information like laboratory results, radiology results, and immunization records.
Dental Clinics
All dental clinics will be closed Feb. 18. Dental clinic personnel will reschedule all canceled appointments upon return to normal operations. DOD emergency dental service is available for dental emergencies.
Fort Hood Veterinary Clinic
Fort Hood Veterinary clinic will be closed Feb. 18. All scheduled appointment will be canceled and rebooked upon return to normal operations.
COVID-19 Vaccination Site
Abrams Physical Fitness Center
Bldg. 23001
62nd St. and Support Ave.
CLOSED
COVID-19 Testing Sites
Respiratory Drive -Thru Clinic
CLOSED
Thomas Moore Health Clinic COVID-19 Testing (AD only)
CLOSED
Pharmacies
CLOSED
