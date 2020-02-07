Police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to the 500 block of West Avenue I in Killeen on a call of a body found in the area.
The body is of a white male, police said. Identity is pending due to notification of next of kin.
Police are investigating, and did not immediately say if foul play may be involved.
As of about 5 p.m. Friday, the body was adjacent to a ditch at the end of Avenue I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.