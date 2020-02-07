body

Killeen police gather near on the 500 block of West Avenue I, where a body was found Friday afternoon.

 Monique Brand | Herald

Police were dispatched late Friday afternoon to the 500 block of West Avenue I in Killeen on a call of a body found in the area.

The body is of a white male, police said. Identity is pending due to notification of next of kin.

Police are investigating, and did not immediately say if foul play may be involved.

As of about 5 p.m. Friday, the body was adjacent to a ditch at the end of Avenue I.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

