A dead body was found Thursday afternoon in a parking lot behind Lighthouse Church in Killeen, police confirmed.
“On Thursday, September 30, 2021, at approximately 2:49 p.m, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N 38th Street in reference to a man passed out behind a building,” Killeen Police Department Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.
Upon the officer’s arrival, Miramontez said they located an unconscious man lying on the ground.
“Paramedics arrived and did not find any signs of life,” she said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the man deceased at the scene, she said.
Killeen Police detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this death.
