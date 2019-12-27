A widespread fog is cast over Killeen this morning and will hang around until about 10 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service website.
Visibility may be under one mile in some places, according to the NWS.
Shortly after 8 a.m., the temperature was 53 degrees and will get up to around 71 this afternoon. A 30% chance of rain is expected tonight.
