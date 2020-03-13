Dez Bryant, a recent Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver, is not coming to Killeen Friday after being booked to make an appearance at Hangover Bar & Grill in Killeen tonight.
Bryant's organization, Society X, issued a statement.
"Per the recommendations of the CDC to refrain from large groups and crowd, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone who was planning to attend ... to reschedule Dez's attendance for a later date," the statement said.
