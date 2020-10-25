A juvenile suspect had died following a high speed chase in downtown Killeen on Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 2:05 p.m. a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was in his vehicle which as parked in a lot at 38th Street and Rancier in Killeen, according to DPS Spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko. A Black Kia nearly struck him in the lot and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit lasted for approximately two miles and ended at Brim Lamkey Lane, where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and went through three backyards, missing all three houses and ending up in a ditch.
The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to Seton Medical Center with life threatening injuries, where he later succumbed to his wounds.
Washko said it is believed the suspect had just stolen the vehicle prior to the pursuit.
“That’s why we believe he was driving so erratically,” Washko said by telephone on Sunday evening.
Washko added that the suspects next of kin has been notified, but due to his age his name was not released. He also said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, and that the Killeen Police Department is assisting with the investigation.
