UPDATE 11 a.m. Monday: Voting listed at the Bell County Annex in Killeen is at the former DPS building on Priest Street, across from the annex.
Early voting for the July 14 runoffs begins today and ends July 10. There are 205,185 registered voters in Bell County. At least 3,321 residents have requested ballots by mail, Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke said.
Luedecke said voting booths will be set up in a single line, spaced 6 feet apart. When voters check in, she said, they will be given an unsharpened pencil that they will use as a touchscreen stylus to mark their ballot. Poll workers — who have been given cloth masks and face shields — will be wiping down each voting machine.
In Coryell County, masks will not be required at the polls but social distancing will be practiced and the polling place will be sanitized.
BELL COUNTY
Here are the early voting locations and hours
Early Voting will be conducted in person each weekday at:
Belton - Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave
Killeen - Former DPS building, 304 Priest Drive
Killeen - Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd
Temple - Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave
Salado - Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach
Harker Heights - Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Note: A separate list of the 41 Election Day voting locations will be published after early voting ends.
Early voting hours:
June 29-July 2, Monday - Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
July 5, Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
July 6-10, Monday - Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Election Day is July 14 and will have a separate list of polling locations.
CORYELL COUNTY
Here are the early voting locations for Coryell County residents:
Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B, Cove Terrace Shopping Center, Copperas Cove
Gatesville Main St. Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Early Voting days and hours are:
June 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 1-2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 6: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 7: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 8-10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information, go to: https://www.coryellcountytax.com/#/elections
LAMPASAS COUNTY
Here is the early voting location: Election Office: 407 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Early voting days and hours are:
June 29: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
June 30: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 1-2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 6: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
July 7: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
July 8-10: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
KEY RUNOFF DATES
June 29: Early voting begins
July 2: The last day for a Ballot by Mail request to be received, not postmarked.
July 10: Early voting ends
July 14: Election Day and the deadline for completed Ballots by Mail to be received, not postmarked.
