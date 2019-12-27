TRAFFIC

Eastbound Interstate 14 (Highway 190) is completely shut down at Connell (Exit 301) because of an accident involving an 18-wheeler, according to the Belton Police Department.

Alternate routes are advised and motorists in the area can expect delays.

