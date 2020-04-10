Killeen-area residents are mourning the loss of Glendon Oakley, an Army soldier and former Killeen resident who made headlines during the El Paso Walmart shooting last year, met President Donald Trump and was later found AWOL in Harker Heights.
“The 1st Armored Division can confirm the death of 23 year old, Pvt. Glendon Oakley. The Soldier was found deceased in his on-post quarters on April 8,” Fort Bliss officials said in an email to the Herald on Friday. “Oakley served as an automated supply logistical specialist, assigned to 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade and was a Killeen, Texas native. His death is under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. At this point in the investigation, foul play in not suspected.”
Oakley, an Ellison High School grad, grew up in Killeen while his father was stationed at Fort Hood.
According to the media outlets on the day of the El Paso Walmart shooting — Aug. 3, 2019 — then-Pfc. Glendon Oakley Jr. was shopping at a nearby Footlocker when a child ran inside the store and said there was a mass shooting. Oakley, who has a gun permit, drew his weapon and left the store.
“I saw a whole bunch of kids running around without their parents … I tried to pick up as many as I could and bring them with me,” Oakley told MSNBC. “I’m in the military, so when I hear gunshots, I just think ‘take cover.’ But I was so worried about those kids.”
According to news reports, Oakley picked up as many children as he could and rushed them outside, getting them to safety.
The tragedy, which claimed 22 lives, weighed heavily on Oakley, whose sympathy for the affected families has defined his attitude in the aftermath of the incident, according to a Fort Bliss article.
For his efforts, he was recognized by El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen and even met President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. He also received an Army Commendation Medal.
In the week after the shooting, details of his efforts were questioned in a report by El Paso TV Fox affiliate, KFOX 14, which said police could not confirm Oakley’s actions.
A few months later, Oakley was arrested in Harker Heights on a military desertion warrant out of Fort Bliss, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. The news of the arrest made national headlines. He was then transported back to Fort Bliss.
Rachael Goswick, a former active-duty soldier who is now in the Army Reserves, served with Oakley at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
“He was always happy. He was always smiling,” said Goswick, who lives in Midland in West Texas. “He wanted to become a drill sergeant.”
Oakley’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge.
