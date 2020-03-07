The Ellison Eagles had their 24-game winning streak snapped in the regional finals at Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas Saturday.
The Eagles lost to Wylie 50-42 to end their season.
Shamir Bogues scored 15 points and pulled down five rebounds in the loss.
Check out KDH Pressbox later today for full coverage on the game.
