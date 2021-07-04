Emergency crews in Killeen responded to a small plane crash late Sunday afternoon.
A news release from the Killeen Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of East Trimmier and Stagecoach Road for a small plane crash around 5:23 p.m. Sunday.
Police said the plane appeared to be leaving the New Braunfels Regional Airport, and was headed to Skylark Field Airport when it crashed in a field.
There was one person in the plane, according to the release. That person’s condition is currently unknown.
The Killeen Fire Department and Texas Department of Public Safety were also there to assist police.
The crash is still under investigation.
Stay with KDH News for updates on this developing story.
