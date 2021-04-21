Haker Heights police are investigating a homicide that left a former Harker Heights High School student dead Tuesday evening.
The fatal shooting took place in the parking lot of high school around 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart.
Quinton Ford, 19, of Harker Heights, was fatally shot, he said.
Stewart said the shooting was a “altercation between two parties.”
Police were called to the parking lot on the 1000 block of East Knights Way for a report of shots fired.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal argument occurred between several individuals in the parking lot area of Harker Heights High School,” Harker Heights police said in a news release. “The argument escalated and multiple shots were fired.”
Police declined to say if any arrests had been made.
Family, Friends React
Southside Church of Christ Pastor Keith Cormier told the Herald that Ford and his family attended his church.
“It has been a few years since I last saw Quinton,” Cormier said. “The young man I remember who attended Southside Church of Christ was super bright, engaging, and well mannered. He was fun to be around as we taught him in Bible classes and Vacation Bible School. I am so terribly saddened to learn of his death.”
Ford did have a criminal past, but family members said he was trying to turn his life around.
At 17, Ford was arrested in 2019, along with another juvenile male, for robbing two convenience stores in Harker Heights, according to prior reporting. The pair made away with $300 and some cigars. Ford was released in 2019 after accepting 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
Ford’s family told the Herald the 19-year-old was turning his life around and trying to take a different path.
“I just don’t want people to think he was a bad kid, because he wasn’t,” said Kristin Ford, Quinton Ford’s sister-in-law “He was such a good person and he didn’t deserve this.”
Ford had started working with his brother and was starting a new life of his own.
“He was trying to do better; he had just got his own place,” Kristin Ford said.
She said she wanted to set the record straight about her brother-in-law.
“He was a good kid, he did some stupid stuff, but he was a really good kid,” she said. “He just got involved with the wrong people.”
“Everybody who knew him loved him, that’s why this is so sad,” she said. “When he got in trouble before, he felt like he was gone, but now he’s actually gone. It’s terrible.”
Quinton Ford’s sister Kara, 20, of Harker Heights, said she hopes people remember him for the positive ways he impacted their lives.
“I’d want people to remember him by his big heart,” Kara Ford told the Herald Wednesday. “He was always funny, always had people laughing. He was the life of the party.”
Harker Heights police said they are working with the Killeen Independent School District Police on the case.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact the HHHPD Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option #2.
comments
I am not surprised that this young man finally ended up on the wrong side of justice. He has been in the newspaper quite a few times during these last couple of years and should have been a wakeup call for someone really concerned about him to conduct an intervention.
For one you don’t know anything about anything besides of what the news puts out for everyone to see they like to paint people as had people but he was changing himself and was doing what he needed to do not like I need to explain nothing to you but you triggered me. We just lost someone we loved very dearly and your on here judging him ? Because of what! His past ? What you’ve seen about him?he got mixed in some stuff that didn’t have to go down the way it did. Keep your negativity to yourself. Thanks.
Prayers to the family 🙏❤️
How freaking rude. This didn't KNOW this person. I cannot believe you have the balls to post something so negative when a 19 year old has died in our community. You need to be BANNED.
Very much agreed thank you for withseeing his past !
Rude!!!
