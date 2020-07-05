Spc. Vanessa Guillen timeline

11:30 a.m. April 22 — Final text message from Guillen

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 22 — Guillen last seen

April 23 — Guillen reported missing to CID by unit

April 24 — First news release of Guillen’s disappearance

April 27 — Army CID announces reward of up to $15,000

May 4 — GoFundMe started by Guillen’s sister, Mayra

May 21 — Fort Hood provides details of search for Guillen

May 21 — Family holds press conference outside of Fort Hood

May 22 — First protest outside of Fort Hood

May 23 — Petition to White House started for Guillen

May 30 — Residents search for Guillen in Belton and Copperas Cove

June 10 — Fort Hood provides update of search for Guillen

June 12 — Second protest outside of Fort Hood

June 13 — Mass of intentions held for Guillen at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen

June 13 — Houston rapper Baby Bash announces on Facebook he will add $5,000 to the reward

June 15 — Army CID reward increased to $25,000

June 16 — LULAC President Domingo Garcia announced LULAC would match the CID reward bringing the total to $55,000

June 18 — 3rd Cavalry Regiment begins sexual harassment investigation

June 18 — Fort Hood provides update to the search for Guillen

June 19 — Third protest outside of Fort Hood

June 20 — Fundraiser barbecue held for Guillen family in Killeen

June 21 — Search for Guillen begins near the Leon River

June 23 — Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, holds press conference with updates from Fort Hood

June 23 — LULAC urges Latino families to not let their daughters join the Army

June 25 — Texas Association Against Sexual Assault issues a statement about its concern over the handling of the Guillen case

June 25 — Leon River search suspended

June 26 — Fort Hood provides update to the search for Guillen

June 26 — Fourth protest outside of Fort Hood

June 27 — Fort Hood releases FAQs on its website

June 27 — Texas EquuSearch searches for Guillen in Copperas Cove

June 28 — LULAC launches #LaQuieroViva (I Want Her Alive) campaign

June 29 — Secretary of the Army addresses the Guillen case

June 30 — Searchers return to area near Leon River. Human remains found.

July 1 — Spc. Aaron Robinson, a suspect in the case, takes his own life after Killeen police confront him.

July 1 — Guillen family and their lawyer Natalie Khawam hold press conference at Navy memorial in Washington, D.C., demanding a congressional investigation

July 1 — Petition to shut down Fort Hood started on www.change.org

July 2 — Press conference at III Corps headquarters with Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Fort Hood deputy commander, and Damon Phelps, senior special agent of Fort Hood CID

July 2 — Cecily Anne Aguilar charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by the U.S. Department of Justice

July 3 — Candlelight vigil held for Guillen