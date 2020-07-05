The national attention surrounding a Fort Hood missing soldier case may change the way sexual harassment cases in the Army are handled.
That is the hope of Natalie Khawam, founder of the Tampa, Florida-based Whistleblower Law Firm and attorney for the family of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier.
“It’s time we fix our system,” Khawam said Wednesday during a press conference in Washington, D.C. “Women should not be afraid to come forth about sexual harassment.”
Khawam also demanded a congressional investigation into Fort Hood’s handling of the case.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, deputy commander of Fort Hood, said during a Thursday press conference at Fort Hood that he is open to outside investigation.
“As part of an external review, is why I requested FORSCOM to come down and do a review of the SHARP (sexual harassment) program at Fort Hood, Texas,” Efflandt said. “So, the source of the external review matters not to me. I welcome it, because that’s what we do in the Army.”
Guillen’s mother, Gloria Guillen, had said multiple times that her daughter had told her she had been sexually harassed.
“We want legislation,” Khawam said Wednesday. “We need legislation so this never happens again.”
It wasn’t until June 18, nearly two months after her disappearance, that Fort Hood announced that Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd Cavalry Regiment commander, had appointed an investigating officer to investigate the sexual harassment claims.
On Thursday, Damon Phelps, senior special agent of Fort Hood CID, said no credible evidence has been found that Guillen had been sexually harassed.
Khawam had said: “We want a bill in her name, I Am Vanessa Guillen, ready to be passed that says you don’t (need to) be afraid to report sexual harassment.”
Khawam said third-party organizations should be available for soldiers to report sexual harassment to, something many civilian companies have.
Guillen’s story caught the attention of the highest-ranking official of the Army, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, as well as federal lawmakers.
McCarthy posted about the case on his Secretary of the Army Facebook page Monday afternoon.
“We are very concerned for the welfare of PFC Vanessa Guillen and we fully understand the frustration felt by the family, friends and fellow Soldiers of Vanessa,” McCarthy said in the post. “We are doing everything in our power to get her back and will not stop until we do.”
Guillen was a private first class, but was promoted July 1 to specialist.
Federal lawmakers making statements about the Guillen case included Reps. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; John Carter, R-Round Rock; Roger Williams, R-Austin; and Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has also made statements about the case.
Gabbard, a veteran, agreed with Khawam that there needs to be reform within the military.
“For years, the Department of Defense has talked about reform,” Gabbard said during Wednesday’s press conference. “For years, Congress has pushed the Department of Defense towards the necessary reforms. Some changes have been made, but these changes have not gone nearly far enough. What is happening here today is evidence of that.”
THE DISAPPEARANCE
Guillen’s family, including her older sister Mayra Guillen, has criticized Fort Hood’s response to her disappearance.
“I still don’t understand why it had to take a little bit more than six weeks ... for them to start taking action, because we started since day one,” she said at a press conference outside Fort Hood on June 23.
Efflandt told 30 news agencies Thursday that the investigation into her disappearance began April 23 when her unit reported her missing to Fort Hood CID.
News of Guillen’s disappearance reached media outlets on April 24.
Guillen was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 22 in the parking lot of her unit, according to news releases from Fort Hood officials and Army CID Chief of Public Affairs Christopher Grey. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-style pants.
Attention of the case grew in mid-May when Guillen’s family held a press conference near the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue, just outside two gates to Fort Hood.
Prior to the press conference, Fort Hood released a statement updating the investigation into the disappearance of Guillen.
On May 22, one month after Guillen was last seen, the family, and members of the public, held a protest at the same location as the press conference.
Beginning June 12, the protests became weekly on Fridays.
The family vowed at the protests and the May press conference to never give up questioning Fort Hood and demanding answers.
Their pressure culminated in multiple in-person meetings with Fort Hood officials, including one June 23.
Garcia, Khawam and representatives from the offices of Williams, Carter and Cruz, accompanied the family to the meeting with Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, Fort Hood deputy commander; Overland and Army CID officials.
At a press conference outside post, Garcia said Fort Hood officials told her and the family that they suspected foul play to be involved in Guillen’s disappearance.
One of Guillen’s older sisters, Mayra Guillen, said she was surprised.
“I’m surprised they even admitted the foul play,” she said Wednesday at the press conference in Washington, D.C.
Mayra Guillen said the Army has lied to her and the family since day one.
On Tuesday, a team of searchers with Texas EquuSearch and other agencies, including the Texas Rangers and Bell County Sheriff’s Office, returned to the Leon River in Bell County after remains they found were identified as human.
Tim Miller, director of EquuSearch, said Tuesday that he believed the remains to be that of Guillen.
“The remains recently discovered have not yet been positively identified,” Efflandt said during the Thursday press conference.
Early Wednesday morning, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, a suspect in the case, took his own life when Killeen police attempted to make contact with him in Killeen.
Separately Thursday, Bell County authorities identified a second, civilian suspect as Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen.
Aguilar was charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence in the case, according to a news release late Thursday from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.
“Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Fort Hood on April 22, 2020. Robinson further admitted to Aguilar that he transferred the woman’s body off of Fort Hood to a remote site in Bell County,” the release said. “Subsequently, Robinson enlisted the help of Aguilar in disposing of the dead female’s body. The complaint further alleges that at a later time Aguilar recognized the deceased, whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of, as Vanessa Guillen. The remains found in Bell County have yet to be formally identified by authorities.”
(1) comment
Copy: 'The national attention surrounding a Fort Hood missing soldier case may change the way sexual harassment cases in the Army are handled.' End of copy.
What makes this case different from all of the other cases whereas a soldier, regardless of gender or national origin, different than of all of the rest? What makes this so special as to the rest of the AWOL cases that have been reported down thru the ages. And what about the MIA cases that have been reported, overseas and here in the US, that this one case would stand out from all of the rest? I'd say that 'If the military did what is suggested now, then we would not have a military, but one in which they just sought to 'find the missing persons, or maybe just the missing female enlistees, but not the males, as we would have the majority of the military chasing their tails trying to find those that are reported as AWOL and trying to find out where they are.
I do grieve for this person's family for I myself have been through the horror of loosing a child. But that does not diminish the fact that the military is not source of all evils, and should not be branded as such. They are not baby sitters that are responsible 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, year in and year out. When a person joins the military, they do this, 'on their own volition, and with the full knowledge of 'I am joining a branch of the military and as such, I am taking the responsibility for my own actions'. Now that does not relieve any male of the corresponding responsibility for his own actions, but it does say that 'if we are to cohabit in the confines of a generalized space then we must learn to live within the confines.
So I say that, being in the general nature of military service, one must expect that 'life is now different and as such, different rules apply'. If one that is the military does not 'report' for work at the designated time, then a generalized search for that individual should be started to seek 'why' the individual is missing. If it is determined, by questioning the friends of that individual as to their whereabouts and nothing is suspected as to foul play, then the individual is listed as AWOL. The case is carried as AWOL and a search is conducted of known friends and relatives as to the whereabouts of the individual.
Again, I grieve for the family of the deceased but as to the relative importance of this particular case I see nothing that would greatly enhance this case from all others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.