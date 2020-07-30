The family of Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen and their lawyer, Natalie Khawam, held a press conference early Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., to announce that they are introducing the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill to Congress.
Khawam spoke first, saying, “We are here to demand justice for Vanessa.”
She said the bill should be approved by everyone.
“We’re not Democrats, we’re not Republicans, we are together today. We need to tell Congress to pass the IamVanessaGuillen bill today,” Khawam said.
If the bill is passed into law, it will allow active-duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of their chain of command.
Khawam said that her and the family will call out anyone who does not vote for the bill to pass.
Lupe Guillen, the 16-year-old sister of Vanessa Guillen, spoke after Khawam.
“Fort Hood’s leadership has to be held accountable. They signed to protect every soldier but they did not protect my sister. This could have been prevented,” she said.
Lupe Guillen spoke loudly and with emotion as she pleaded for justice for her sister.
“They treated my sister like she was a nobody. They see my sister as an object, a number,” she said. “My sister deserves to make history, to be honored and to be remembered through the bill.”
Following the press conference, family and supporters of the Guillen family, members of Congress and community leaders will march to the White House, where President Donald Trump will meet with members of Guillen’s family.
Following the meeting, Trump is expected to host his own press conference around 11:30 a.m. expressing his support for the bill, according to Khawam.
Guillen, age 20 at the time of her death, was found dead in late June in eastern Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22. A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody facing federal charges. Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
Prior to her being reported missing, Guillen had told her family she had been sexually harassed by an unnamed soldier at Fort Hood.
This story will be updated later today with more information.
Well I'm confused, just what are we demanding of the Military, the stopping of harassment of women by men and women that are in the military, or the death of this woman while engaged in service to our country by a single individual male who was also engaged in the service to our country.
To me, this has grown all of proportion in that it resolved from a murder investigation into a activity that was purported by her Mother to be one of sexual assault. Now they are trying to get that into a deeper involvement of a Bill which bears the name of a woman who was killed by another service man while on the fort and was apparently carried off base to the area where she was buried by her assailant. Now comes the accusations, by a 3rd party, of her being assaulted by persons unknown. To me, 'what has one case got to do with the other case'?
I personally believe that we have lost all reasoning of 'just what is the importance of this case'. Do we have a Military or do we not? Have we lost the importance of what is Military duty in contrast to how do we perform our duty to the Military.
Copy: “We’re not Democrats, we’re not Republicans, we are together today. We need to tell Congress to pass the IamVanessaGuillen bill today,” Khawam said.
If the bill is passed into law, it will allow active-duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of their chain of command.' End of copy.
Is this what we want, to have a 3rd party get involved in the affairs of the Military? Is that what we want because when I was in the Military, the Military was a separate entity from all others and when you signed, and took the oath, you swore that you would 'obey' the orders of superior officers, period. Now we are involving 'others' in the actions of the Military and to me, that is not right.
So it would be safe to say that we should not have any women in the Military because that would subject them to 'unlawful actions of any other person in uniform and that would disallow all pilot training, all service connected activities that could be performed by any female. Is that what we want, male and female alike.
As I said at the top of this article, is this pertaining to a female soldier that was apparently killed while on Post, or is it the accusation of a Mother of sexual assault by another member of the Armed Forces as I am having trouble differentiating between the two.
Let's all grieve for the loss of a loved one and go about our business instead of trying to drag this out into a full blown scandal which continues on and on.
