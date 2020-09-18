Update, 10 a.m.: Killeen police confirmed "It is a fatal accident." Police said more information would be released later today. As of 10 a.m., investigators were still on the scene.
Killeen police and other first responders are working a fatal bicycle accident on Interstate 14 in Killeen, and at least two lanes on the highway have been shut down.
At about 8 a.m. Friday morning, a purple bicycle was seen upside down near the median in the westbound lanes of I-14 between the Rosewood Drive and Stan Schlueter Loop intersections. A white sheet nearby appeared to cover something nearby, surrounded by multiple emergency vechicles.
Traffic in the westbound lanes was backed up into Harker Heights.
