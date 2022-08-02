A fatal crash was causing a long traffic jam on both Interstate 35 and Interstate 14 Tuesday morning.
In a news release on the crash, the Temple Police Department said it is investigating the crash that involved three vehicles leaving one person deceased.
TPD officers and Texas Highway Patrol responded to northbound I-35 near Midway Drive in Temple around 5 a.m.
"The initial investigation revealed one vehicle with a single male passenger, another vehicle and an 18-wheeler traveling on northbound I-35 near the Garlyn Shelton car dealership when the crash occurred. The single male passenger is deceased. The other passengers involved in the crash have not reported any injuries at this time," according to the release.
Traffic is being diverted to the access road General Bruce Dr. as of 8 a.m. while authorities continue to work on scene.
This case is still under investigation, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
