A 24-year-old male was recovered from the water at Stillhouse Hollow Lake early Sunday afternoon, in the same area where witnesses had reported last seeing him.
This morning, Texas Parks and Wildlife resumed their search for a male that had gone missing on Stillhouse Hollow Lake Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.
Justice of the Peace G. Potvin arrived on scene and has ordered an autopsy be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiners Office.
At this point, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department will start its death investigation to determine what events took place leading up to the drowning. Identity of the male will not be released at this time, pending notification of the family.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s search and recovery efforts were assisted and supported by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Management and Crisis Response Division.
