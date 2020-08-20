After considering written arguments, a federal judge this week decided against silencing Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s family and their attorney with a gag order.
Last month, the defense attorney for Killeen resident Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, filed a “motion for order prohibiting prejudicial extrajudicial statements” as an attempt to prevent “public communication” by “trial participants, including the parties, witnesses, victim’s family and their attorneys.”
Aguilar, being held without bond in the McLennan County Jail, is the only person charged in the Guillen death case, which has garnered national attention. She was indicted on July 14 on one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence and two substantive counts of tampering with evidence. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
The attorney for the United States responded on Aug. 13, arguing that the gag order motion was too broad in scope.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske ruled from the bench on Monday, denying the gag order motion. In his three-page order, Manske outlined the reasons for his ruling and also the measures that can be taken to ensure a fair trial.
Jury selection is set to begin on Sept. 28 in the federal court in Waco with Judge Alan D. Albright set to hear the case.
Gag order ruling
Aguilar’s attorney, Lewis Berray Gainor, supervisory assistant federal public defender, said in his motion on July 27 that a “narrowly tailored” gag order should be imposed because inflammatory statements made by the family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, could poison the jury pool and prevent Aguilar from receiving a fair trial.
Manske decided on three factors when making his decision, according to the court document. He considered whether there is a “substantial likelihood” that public comments would prejudice the court’s ability to conduct a fair trial. A gag order also must be “sufficiently narrow” to limit only the speech that could affect the outcome of the trial and it must be the least restrictive means for remedying potentially prejudicial pretrial publicity.
“Context is key,” Manske said in his order. He said that because Khawam does not represent the government or defendant and is not participating or assisting in the criminal case against Aguilar, she is entitled to offer her opinion in public.
“Those opinions have been aired across traditional media outlets and social media, where they compete with the opinions of millions of others who seem equally determined to be heard,” Manske said. “There is little to indicate that her statements carry enough influence with the public to meaningfully affect the trial.”
The judge said he will consider other methods of ensuring a fair trial for Aguilar, such as monitoring the conduct of trial participants, by questioning potential jurors and with extensive jury instructions.
Background
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, her remains were discovered on late June by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
The criminal complaint alleges that Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, 20, killed Guillen on April 22 with a hammer in a Fort Hood arms room. Aguilar, his girlfriend, helped him attempt to “dispose of the body.” Robinson died on July 1 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police, officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to the complaint.
“Robinson never denied anything they did to Vanessa Guillen and her body,” according to the complaint. “Aguilar continued to assist law enforcement with locating Robinson as he was on foot in Killeen” on July 1.
In the days after Guillen’s disappearance, Aguilar allegedly told police several stories during multiple interviews starting on June 19, but police used cellphone records to determine that her location was not at her Killeen residence or at a Belton park, as she had stated.
“Aguilar’s cellular telephone location data was also analyzed and it revealed she and Robinson were near the Leon River together on April 23 and April 26,” according to the complaint.
Police used that cellphone data to narrow down an initial search area near the Leon River, where on June 21 they said they located “a burn site with disturbed earth,” the complaint states. “The soil…had an odor of decomposition (but) no remains were located.”
Guillen’s remains were located more than a week later, on June 30. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched the area and located “scattered human remains that appeared to have been placed into a concrete-like substance and buried,” according to the complaint.
That night, police said that Aguilar confessed that Robinson told her about killing the soldier in the arms room by hitting her multiple times with a hammer.
