A fatal plane crash that occurred outside of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights in 2020 was caused by engine failure, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
While not directly listed as the cause, the report also states that the pilot may have been impaired due to medication.
In late morning hours of Sept. 24 2020, David Wesley, 71, of Killeen, and Stephen Cockrell, 54, of Killeen, departed from Skylark Field in Killeen in Wesley’s Quicksilver MXII. Quicksilver MXII is an ultralight two-seater aircraft that is almost akin to a hang glider.
As the men were returning to Skylark Field, witnesses stated that they knew something was wrong as the aircraft was flying too low to the ground.
In dash-cam footage of the crash, the craft could be observed flying low with its wings rocking from side to side and gaining speed as it crashes into a guardrail outside of Seton Medical Center. The crash claimed the lives of both Wesley and Cockrell.
The report from NTSB seems to provide answers as to what caused the accident.
According to the report, the likely cause of the accident was engine failure caused by what the report refers to as a “cold seizure”.
“Cold seizure results from a thermal imbalance of pistons and cyclinders due to improper warm-up of the engine and excessive temperature differences between the coolant exiting the engine compared to entering the engine,” the report states.
But the report also provides insight with the medical and pathological examination of Wesley, the pilot.
The report found that Wesley had the medications of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine in his system. Hydrocodone is an opioid that is usually prescribed and chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine that is found over-the-counter as an allergy medication or sleep-aid.
“The pilot was at risk of impairment from combined effects of hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine. However, whether impairing effects of those medications contributed to the accident cannot be determined,” the report said.
Also of note, the aircraft was involved in another accident almost 12 years prior to the 2020 crash when the aircraft was damaged during a forced landing, which resulted in significant repairs.
The report also found that despite the aircraft being repaired along with an engine overhaul, it was not flown until 10 years after the forced landing, and there were no other engine overhauls from its last overhaul in May 2010.
The manufacturer recommended for there to be an engine overhaul every five years or 300 hours of operation, the report states.
