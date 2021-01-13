The occupants of eight apartments at a Killeen apartment complex have been displaced due to a Wednesday afternoon fire.
Killeen firefighters responded to the call just after 4 p.m. at The Springs at 1100, an apartment complex on the 1100 block Willow Springs Road, Battalion Chief Clayton Brooks said.
“When we arrived, what we mostly saw was heavy smoke coming from multiple points in the building,” Brooks said. “We had it contained pretty quickly.”
The fire burned in the space between the ceiling of the lower-level apartments and the floor of the upper-level apartments in an area called the sub-floor.
“We stopped it before it got into the attic,” Brooks said.
There was fire damage in the four apartments on the south side of the building and smoke and water damage to the four apartments on the north side of the building.
All human occupants were either accounted for or not home at the time of the fire, but firefighters did recover two animals and lifesaving measures were being conducted on one of them, a cat.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is still under investigation, Brooks said.
