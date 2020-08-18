A business on the 3300 block of Florence Road in Killeen caught fire late Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by 5 p.m. using a nearby fire hydrant.
Police blocked off a portion of Florence Road in order for firefighters to safely put the fire out.
Fire officials could not be immediately reached for more information.
