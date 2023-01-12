Killeen firefighters late Thursday worked to extinguish a brush fire in south Killeen that approached some homes.
The fire burned a large field near Hercules Avenue, not far from Stagecoach Road and South Fort Hood Street.
On social media, city officials told residents to “avoid the area of Hercules and Gemini as Public Safety crews work a large grass fire.”
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, “No structures are damaged at this time, and firefighters are working hard to keep homes safe,” according to the city. “No property, personnel, or pet injuries! Fire is under control but we will be here for a while doing spot checks.”
KDH reporter Ricky Green took live videos of the fire which can be seen on the KDH Facebook page.
