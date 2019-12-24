Killeen firefighters contained a fire Tuesday that burned several vehicles at a salvage lot.
Anthony Flores, manager of National Auto Salvage, called 911 when two vehicles were on fire.
"The owner called me and told me to call the fire department," Flores said.
Peter Perez, emergency manager for the city of Killeen, said the call came in around 3:30 p.m. for the fire at National Auto Salvage, 10050 Trimmier Road in Killeen .
When firefighters got there, three to four cars were on fire, Perez said. The fire started spreading quickly since the cars were close together.
Heavy black smoke could be visible for several minutes.
The blaze was contained about 4:30 p.m., Perez said. No injuries were reported.
Flores estimated that about a dozen cars burned.
Ten trucks from four Killeen Fire Department stations were on scene at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Killeen Public Works was called to bring in heavy equipment to move cars around to make it easier to extinguish the blazes.
Ruben Maldonado, owner of the salvage shop, had an optimistic outlook. He said that all the vehicles that burned can be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.