UPDATE, 1:27 p.m.: A Cove fire official said the fire is now under control, and one person was injured in the fire. He did not know the cause, which is being investigated.
UPDATE, 1:15 p.m.: Neighbors say they heard an explosion just before noon.
One neighbor, Joseph Gogue, said he heard multiple explosions.
One man was reportedly pulled from the garage by nearby residents.
COPPERAS COVE — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a house on the 600 block of Judy Lane in central Copperas Cove.
The Copperas Cove Fire Department responded to the scene around noon, and were still trying to contain the fire around 12:40 p.m.
Fire departments from Killeen and Fort Hood are also on scene.
This story will be updated.
