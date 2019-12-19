Update 1:11 p.m.: Killeen Fire Chief Brian Brank confirmed to the Herald of the grassfire.
Approximately seven wild land trucks, three fire engines and 35 firefighters are working on putting out the last three fires out. Harker Heights Fire Department is on hand assisting.
"It is almost under control. We advised everyone in the area to shut off their HVAC units and to roll up their windows," Brank said.
The cause of the fire is not determined at this time.
Update, 1 p.m.: People in nearby buildings to the grassfire are being told to evacuate.
Wahaj Mandavia, who works at Rosewood Stable Living, said: “All we know is we saw smoke ... and the cops came in and told us to evacuate and then we saw the fire spreading.”
Firefighters are battling a grassfire within yards of The Rosewood Retirement Community, 5700 E Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen.
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, smoke from the fire can be seen next to the retirement home, which is adjacent to Interstate 14 and Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights.
This story will be updated.
