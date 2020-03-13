The first presumptive case of the coronavirus in Bell County is being reported by the Bell County Public Health District, according to a news release from the district on Friday morning.
The case is in the process of undergoing confirmatory testing with the CDC. The individual is a 29 year old male in Belton with a travel history in Barcelona and Paris from March 4 to March 10. Bell County Public Health has initiated self-isolation protocol and contact tracing for this case, according to the news release.
The district will provide pertinent information as it becomes available.
The confirmed case puts the county in Stage 2 of the Bell County plan. The plan was released by Bell County Judge David Blackburn on Thursday.
Stage 1 (no confirmed cases of COVID19)
Stay home if you are sick
Avoid contact with persons who are sick
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant
Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID19
Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% of alcohol content when soap and water are not available
Stage 2 (a confirmed case of COVID19)
All of Stage 1 measures
Actively practice ‘social distancing’ ... whenever possible maintain 6 feet distance from other persons
Avoid physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings
Stage 3 (community spread of COVID19)
All Stage 1 & Stage 2 measures
Lastly, Bell County and/or the Bell County Public Health District may issue orders restricting and/or prohibiting mass gatherings and/or movement of people.
(1) comment
I am upset with the person who decided to travel knowingly that there was a CV crisis in China and other European countries. That person needs to apology to the Bell County residents. Just shameful.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.