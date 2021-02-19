The Killeen Food Care Center has lots of food for those who need it, officials said Friday.
A drive-thru food distribution is going on today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center, 210 N 16th St., Killeen, and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’ve been blessed” recently, said Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the local food bank. “The community has been really great with donations ... Our shelves our full.”
The center gives away food to anyone who needs it.
