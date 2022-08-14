The inaugural class of Chaparral High School freshmen will graduate, and another new middle school will be built and open, before Killeen officials likely begin construction on the expansion of two-lane Chaparral Road.
The long-awaited opening of the Killeen Independent School District’s newest high school Monday will bring unprecedented traffic to the 13-mile-long south Killeen country road, and surrounding residential area, but local officials have done little to address, or manage, the anticipated historic increase in traffic.
The Killeen ISD will soon start construction on Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School, also to be located on Chaparral Road, adding extra construction traffic to the busy roadway. The school is expected to open in the fall of 2024.
On Aug. 8, the Killeen Police Department posted on Facebook warning area residents to “expect delays” on Chaparral Road as the new high school opens its doors to thousands of Bobcat students and staff for the first time Monday.
“In preparation for the first week of school, and with the opening of Chaparral High School on Chaparral Road, motorists will only be allowed to TURN RIGHT from Polmont Drive onto Chaparral Road on Monday, August 15th thru Friday, August 19th,” KPD’s post said. “Patrol officers will be out on these days directing traffic during peak hours before and after school that week. Motorists should EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS in this area.”
The police department’s post received dozens of comments, and hundreds of shares, from area residents frustrated and inconvenienced by years of delayed action on Chaparral Road.
LONG, WINDING ROAD
The decade-long road to Chaparral’s reconstruction has been paved with funding roadblocks over the past four years.
The estimated $24 million project was initially submitted for federal funding in 2009, according to prior Herald reporting, but the expansion remained on an “unfunded project” list as of 2019, Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization representatives said at the time.
KTMPO is an entity that claims to be “responsible for establishing a comprehensive transportation planning process for the greater area around Killeen and Temple.”
Multiple local agencies failed to ensure the necessary expansion of the south Killeen road was complete long before the first school bus full of children pulled up to Chaparral High School.
As of Friday, the years-long project to expand Chaparral Road from a two-lane winding country road to a five-lane thoroughfare remains in the preliminary stage and nowhere near fully funded.
“The engineering firm has been chosen,” Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle told the Herald Friday. “Design and construction remain. Federal funding will be available to begin construction in 2026.”
Cagle on Thursday said the city remains in charge of the project but that funding “was never scheduled to be completed by the opening of the high school.”
As far back as 2018, the Killeen City Council briefly toyed with the idea of paying for the expansion with bond money, but the council ultimately voted against it.
In November 2019, when the Killeen City Council agreed to pitch in $4 million, then-Public Works Director Danielle Singh said the final design phase was expected to be completed by 2022.
Singh told the Herald in 2019 the project’s “preliminary design (will) take approximately 12 months and the final design stage to take approximately 18 months.”
Current Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson was less optimistic in 2019, saying, “By the time the new high school is finished, we still won’t see a new road,” according to prior reporting.
The Killeen Independent School District, Bell County and Harker Heights have offered to spend smaller amounts on the $24 million project through the 2019 memorandum of understanding. KTMPO requested $13.8 million in federal funding in 2019 but has yet to be approved. KISD has already funded a portion of the road’s reconstruction in front of the new high school.
But it is unclear, with the rapidly rising cost of construction, if the outdated $24-million estimate will hold true in the current economy.
In 2019, Heights City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald he didn’t think the Chaparral project would stay in the low $20 million range, and that the final cost would be closer to the $30 million mark.
Annexation
Upon completion of the road’s expansion, according to the multi-agency memorandum, Killeen will annex Bell County’s portion of Chaparral into the city limits.
Killeen would then be responsible for maintaining the county’s section of the road, along with that of the city, including in front of the school.
But that remains years down the road.
In the meantime, for at least the next four years, thousands of south Killeen residents will likely need to adjust morning and evening commutes to accommodate above-average Chaparral Road traffic during the school year.
