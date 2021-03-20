Raul Villaronga, who earned the Silver Star in the jungles of Vietnam and went on to become the first person of Puerto Rican descent to be mayor of Killeen, has died, the city’s current Mayor Jose Segarra confirmed Saturday morning.
Segarra said he had spoken to Villaronga’s wife Saturday morning, and she told him he was pronounced dead not long before that.
Segarra said he was not sure of the exact timing of Villaronga’s death or the cause, but he offered his condolences.
“The mayor offers his condolences to such a great family that’s done so much here in our community,” Segarra said. “And our prayers are with Julia — his wife — and all the family.”
Villaronga was a retired Army colonel and the president of the The Killeen-Fort Hood Council 4535 of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Villaronga retired from Fort Hood as a colonel after 26 years of service. He served three consecutive terms as mayor from 1992 to 1998, four years as an associate municipal judge from 1998 to early 2003, and one term as a councilman in the 1980s, according to Herald archives.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.