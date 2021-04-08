A former Killeen police officer has been indicted after turning himself in to the Bell County Jail on April 1, police said in a news release.
Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Edgar Diaz-Casillas on a charge of official oppression and set his bond at $100,000 after he turned himself in.
On June 22, 2019, a woman alleged that Diaz-Casillas had made unwanted sexual advances to her while “acting under color of his employment” as a public servant, the release said.
“An Internal Affairs Investigation was conducted and as a result, Diaz-Casillas, a three-year veteran, was indefinitely suspended on February 11, 2021, for code of conduct violations, dishonesty, lack of integrity and untruthfulness on multiple occasions,” the release said.
On March 31, the Bell County Grand Jury returned an indictment.
Diaz-Casillas joined the Killeen Police Department on Aug. 11, 2018, after he graduated from the Basic Peace Officer Course at Central Texas College.
Diaz-Casillas was chosen as class president by his peers. At the graduation ceremony, he thanked his trainers for their support and touted the bond between his classmates.
