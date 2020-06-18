A Bell County grand jury has indicted the the former head swim coach at Shoemaker High School on a felony charge after police said he used a school district credit card to steal more than $7,500 since 2017.
Monte M. Allwein, 60, of Lampasas, was indicted Wednesday on a charge of abuse of official capacity, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000. The charge is a state jail felony.
The Killeen Independent School District Police Department arrested Allwein after “an internal audit and investigation regarding suspicious financial activity involving the coach of the Shoemaker High School swim team” was reported to KISD police by district administrators, according to the arrest affidavit.
Allwein "is no longer employed by the district," Killeen ISD Taina Maya said Thursday morning. She said he resigned on Feb. 6.
Allwein allegedly told school officials that he had been using a district-issued credit card to make purchases of food items, but he “claimed (the food items were) for the swim team students…” police said. “In reality, (the purchases) were made for the purchase of bulk food items for use at his personal residence,” including chuck roast and pork steaks.
The card regularly was loaded with KISD funds, police said.
Using Allwein’s bank records for the period of Dec. 4, 2017, through Jan. 3, 2020, detectives determined that his purchases totaled more than $4,300 and ATM withdrawals totaled $3,200, according to the affidavit.
He was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
The Herald is working to obtain more information about this case.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Jeffery Dwayne Warren, 19, of Temple, on two charges of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Tristian L. Ford, 32, of Tyler, on a charge of arson.
Dianna Kay Albert, 37, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shunda Lanette Boutte, 48, of Nolanville, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Marquis Risean Anderson, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Janna North, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to an elderly individual.
Kevina Iesha Lockhart, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Dominique Terrell Pugh, 35, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Jasmin Zavala, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Trenton Paul Cattaneo, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of retaliation.
Sean Wayne Harris, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Oswaldo Alvarez, 21, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family or household member.
Riviera Renee Culpepper, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of intentional injury to an elderly individual.
Trae Laroy Williams, 41, of Temple, on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Jeremy Lamar Patterson, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Felix V. Homan, 34, of Harker Heights, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Melvin Glenn Brown, 66, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jason Mundo, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of assault on a family or household member, repeat offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.