A Fort Hood soldier died Wednesday, five days after collapsing during physical training, installation officials said Friday in a news release.
Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, was an armored crewman who had been stationed at Fort Hood since July, the release said.
Chee, whose home of record is listed as Pinehill, New Mexico, joined the Army in February, and had been assigned to 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
After collapsing during physical training on Aug. 28, Chee was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and later to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple on Sunday.
Chee died Wednesday with his family by his side, the release said.
The Army has ordered an autopsy by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee. Corlton was an amazing Trooper and so full of life and potential.” said Lt. Col. Ron Sprang, regimental commander. “Every loss effects every single person in this Battalion because we a family of warriors, but this is exceptionally heartbreaking. The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”
Chee’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Chee’s death marks the 28th death of a Fort Hood soldier since Jan. 1, according to data recently received from the post.
