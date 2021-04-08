Col. Michael Schoenfeldt, commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, has been relieved of duties, effective immediately, because of a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command, Fort Hood officials said in a news release.
Schoenfeldt had been under investigation after allegations of toxic leadership and violating coronavirus quarantines.
"The relief was based on poor judgment demonstrated by Col. Schoenfeldt while in command," the release said.
Findings of the investigation included Schoenfeldt "engaging in bullying as defined by Army Regulation 600-20, paragraph 4-19a(2), and counterproductive leadership as defined by Army Regulation 600-100, paragraph 1-11d," the release said.
The actions were recurrent and did not have a harmful impact on the brigade's mission, but they did have a harmful impact on the morale of his subordinates, Fort Hood officials said.
Schoenfeldt has been reassigned within the division performing administrative duties, the release said.
The Fort Hood brigade deployed in November to Europe for Operation Atlantic Resolve.
