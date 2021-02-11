Fort Hood officials have closed the post today due to inclement weather. Fort Hood will be closed for the remainder of the day. Only mission essential personnel should report for duty, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
Child Youth School Services Child Care Programs and the Fort Hood Child Development Center will open only for mission essential personnel.
Contracted personnel should report in accordance with their program/project manager’s instructions.
