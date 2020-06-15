Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:15 p.m.
Attorneys for nine military families on Fort Hood announced Monday they are suing the private companies responsible for on-post military housing.
They accuse three companies of systematically under-maintaining the privatized housing and then defrauding the families about the condition and repairs of the homes. They say Fort Hood Family Housing LP, FHFH, Inc., its general partner, and their parent company Lend Lease US Public Partnerships LLC subjected service members and their families to deplorable conditions, including pervasive mold that sickened them and destroyed many of their possessions.
Their attorneys say that privatized military housing took the full base housing allowances of the families while providing woefully substandard houses unsafe for human habitation; made a “litany of promises” to perform future repairs and to make the houses habitable without any intention of fulfilling those promises; and took active, deceptive measures to hide the extent of the harmful living conditions, including painting to cover up mold, coercing third-party testing/remediation companies into issuing false or misleading reports and deleting work order requests, according to a release by Pulman, Cappuccio and Pulen, LLC, the law firm handling the case.
“Mold is pervasive throughout these houses. Their kids are getting sick, having symptoms of asthma, and their personal effects are getting destroyed,” said Ryan Reed, one of the lawyers representing the Army families. “Our mission is to file a lawsuit on behalf of them to get them compensated for their losses and the BAH they have paid to live in these deplorable conditions. Our clients’ mission is to not only recoup some of what they lost, but to change the conditions so it will not happen to other military families coming after them.”
Reed said the case was filed Monday morning in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas, in San Antonio.
Reed said that after inspecting the homes of these families, pervasive mold was not the only issue they found. Lead paint, asbestos, rodents, insects and poor and dilapidated construction work on the homes were also issues not being addressed by the company.
“The overarching issue (with privatized military housing) has been going on since 1996, when Congress decided to turn over military housing to civilian companies,” Reed said. “It’s become a readiness problem, with countless issues troops have to deal with just to take care of their families.”
One of the primary complaints in the lawsuit is that the soldiers’ children are getting sick, Reed said. Younger children are developing asthma-like symptoms, and in the case of one soldier, the child’s illness required hospitalization and delayed the soldier’s ability to deploy with his unit.
Another complaint is the trauma the families have to go through, he said. Families are required to deal with the frustration of putting in multiple work order requests to get an issue resolved, are often harassed for putting in too many work orders, and by the time anything actually gets done, often end up being put into a hotel while the work is completed.
“Too often they aren’t even able to bring clothes with them because everything they have is contaminated,” Reed said. “They have to buy everything all over again, and too often they can’t afford that.”
Ultimately, the goal of the lawsuit is to ensure future families coming into military housing on Fort Hood -- and other military installations -- do not have to deal with the same issues as those currently part of the lawsuit, Reed said.
“They all just want to make sure others coming in after them don’t have to go through the same thing they are,” he said.
Members of the families were not available for comment on Monday. The Herald reached out to Lendlease for a statement, but has not yet received a response.
