FORT HOOD - Several Fort Hood families are filing a federal lawsuit over conditions with privatized on-base housing early Monday, according to a spokesperson for the law firm representing them.
Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen, LLP, of San Antonio, Texas, is representing the families, said Erin Powers, via email Saturday.
Some of the families and one of the lawyers will discuss the lawsuit after the official announcement is made, she said.
Families for more than a year have reported mold and other bad conditions within the housing at Fort Hood.
Mark Esper, then Secretary of the Army, had ordered an investigation into civilian owned and operated post housing at all Army installations in 2019.
This story will be updated.
