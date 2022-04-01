Multiple wildfires have ravaged Texas over the past month, including a 33,000-acre blaze on Fort Hood, and members of Killeen Fire Department’s Wildland Team have returned from a two-week deployment to assist in fighting the massive wildfire in Eastland County.
The Eastland fire is now 100% contained. Fort Hood sent out a news release Friday stating that fires on the installation were now 95% contained.
Eastland Fire
On Friday, the Killeen Fire Department held a news conference at KFD’s Central Fire Station thanking the firefighters and giving them a chance to talk about their experience fighting the Eastland fire.
KFD, along with multiple other fire stations in the Central Texas area, were deployed to help as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) on March 16.
At the time of the call, the Eastland County fire was an estimated 45,383 acres and only 10 percent contained. After fighting the flames and evacuating residents, the local team arrived back in Killeen on Tuesday and received word the Eastland County fire was 100% contained on Wednesday.
The Eastland fire was made up of seven major fires and a few smaller fires that were put out as fast as they started. The fire burned around 55,000 acres of land.
“My heart is with all the people who lost their homes and for the officer who lost their life saving people, but I’m proud to know that we also saved lives and homes and we all came home safe,” KFD Battalion Chief Corey Davis said.
Despite the recent fire activity, fire season has not yet started. Davis said residents should be fire conscious and advised residents to ensure all grills and open flames are contained and completely extinguished.
“Everybody will have to work to make sure these fires don’t happen,” Davis said.
KFD is continuing to prepare for the upcoming fire season.
Fort Hood Fire
The Fort Hood Crittenberg Complex fire is currently 95% contained on post and 95% off post in Flat, according to a news release on Friday. The release said the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services officials continued to monitor the Crittenberg Complex fire throughout the day.
Since the beginning of the fire response, air crews have conducted more than 257 air drops. Hot spots do remain on the range and fire crews will continue to monitor and respond them, the release said.
Fire officials ask motorists to use caution on the roads on Fort Hood as emergency and military vehicles will still be responding to areas across the range, the release said.
