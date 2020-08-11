A Fort Hood brigade is scheduled to bring in some Air Force firepower — in the form of B-52 bombers — today for a live-fire exercise.
The strategic long range bombers will take part in a joint live-fire exercise known as Pegasus Forge late this afternoon in Fort Hood’s training area, Fort Hood officials said.
The 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team is organizing the training that will test the brigade’s “maneuver capabilities” and “exercise the ability of the unit to conduct large scale ground combat operations,” according to the division.
Units from the brigade are already out in the field and will conduct Exercise Pegasus Forge starting Sunday.
“The Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise will culminate at 5 p.m. on (Tuesday) with artillery, rocket, and Air Force assets participating,” according to the division.
The brigade had been scheduled to go to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, but the trip was canceled due to coronavirus concerns, said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, spokesman for the division.
He said units from the brigade have been in the field practicing gunnery skills at Fort Hood for the past month or so.
