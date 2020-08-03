A fatal crash was reported over the weekend on Interstate Highway 14 in the westbound lanes just east of Killeen, state police said.
Fort Hood resident Cameron Michael Dorsey, 22, died when the 2007 Ford Mustang he was driving went airborne and began to overturn multiple times around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, according to a release from Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Fort Hood officials said on Monday that Dorsey is not listed as an active-duty soldier.
DPS troopers responded to the one-vehicle rollover near the TJ Mills exit.
Dorsey failed to maintain a single lane and exited the roadway into the northern ditch, according to DPS. Dorsey was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin.
Two passengers in the car were injured and taken to the hospital: A 22-year-old man was ejected from the vehicle, and a 23-year-old man was also injured, DPS said.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
