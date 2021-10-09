The Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services is seeking the public’s help in locating Fort Hood soldier, Pfc. Jennifer Sewell.
Sewell was last seen leaving her on-post barracks at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, Fort Hood officials said in a news release Saturday evening.
On Oct. 7, Sewell’s unit reported that she failed to report to work. Attempts to contact Sewell by law enforcement, her chain-of-command and her family have been unsuccessful, the release said.
Sewell is an African-American female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She does not own a vehicle.
Anyone with information related to the location of Sewell or details related to the conditions she went missing should contact the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.
