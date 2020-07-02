The investigation is not over into the disappearance of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Army officials said.
"The remains have not yet been positively identified," said Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood Deputy Commander.
Fort Hood and Army officials provided an update to the investigation during a press conference Thursday that drew 30 news agencies.
Guillen disappeared April 22 and was last seen in the parking lot of her 3rd Cavalry Regiment headquarters. She wore a black T-shirt and purple fitness style pants when she was last seen at Fort Hood.
This week, human remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County.
Army officials said the investigation into her disappearance began on April 23.
Efflandt said there is yet no positive identification on whether they were Guillen's remains and that it would all depend on "DNA analysis."
A suspect's name was released in connection to Guillen's case: Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who died on Wednesday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said.
Damon Phelps, senior special agent for Fort Hood CID, said investigators have only two suspects, contrary to the family's attorney's comment Wednesday that there were three suspects. They said there was no credible evidence that Robinson had sexually harassed Guillen.
They said they were conducting an investigation into any sexual harassment of Guillen but have not uncovered any credible evidence that she was sexually harassed.
Efflandt and Phelps declined repeatedly to discuss the investigation into Guillen's disappearance saying it was still ongoing.
Authorities confirmed the second suspect was in Bell County Jail awaiting civil charges but they were not going to say more about that.
Separately, Bell County authorities identified her as Cecily Anne Aguilar, 22, of Killeen.
Authorities during the Fort Hood news conference said that Robinson was not Guillen's superior and worked at an armory adjacent to Guillen's.
Guillen was promoted to Specialist, effective July 1.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
