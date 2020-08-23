When the Army’s top civilian leader said Fort Hood has one of the highest rates of murder, sexual assault and harassment in the Army, he was using statistics from the Army’s three largest populated installations, which includes the local post.
“The numbers are high here. They are the highest, the most cases for sexual assault and harassment murders for our entire formation of the U.S. Army,” Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy said during an Aug. 6 news conference at Fort Hood. “So we are getting an outside look to help us to get to those root causes and understand so that we can make those changes with the point of emphasis being that we are going to put every resource and all of the energy we can to this entire institution behind fixing these problems.”
McCarthy visited Fort Hood and Killeen earlier this month to speak with Army leaders, soldiers, local government leaders and nonprofit leaders from groups such as the local NAACP and League of United Latin American Citizens chapters. The visit was in response to the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a 3rd Cavalry Regiment soldier.
The secretary mentioned higher numbers of criminal acts committed on Fort Hood was a comparison with two other large Army installations: Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), in Washington state, said Col. Catherine Wilkinson, spokeswoman for the secretary, by email. The data set he was referring to shows that from 2015 to 2019, Fort Hood had, on average, more violent and non-violent felonies potentially committed (some cases are ongoing) by soldiers when compared to the other two Army posts.
Between 2015 and 2019, Fort Hood averaged 129 violent felonies a year, which included homicides, violent sex crimes, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault, Wilkinson said. Fort Bragg averaged 90 per year and JBLM averaged 109 per year.
Non-violent felonies — such as drug crimes, failure to obey general order, desertion, larceny, other sex crimes and drunk driving with personal injury, among others — averaged 940 per year for Fort Hood. Bragg averaged 822 and JBLM 720.
By contrast, the average soldier population of the installations during this time frame was:
Fort Bragg: 46,300
Fort Hood: 34,300
JBLM: 27,700
“Crime at Army installations is an issue the Army takes seriously, and our senior leaders, commanders, soldiers and civilians are committed to reducing crime,” Wilkinson said.
The Army is still trying to determine the root causes for Fort Hood’s higher crime rate — something McCarthy is determined to find out by sending a review panel to the Killeen-Fort Hood area later this month.
“I wanted to visit Fort Hood so that I could listen to the force at every level, understand what Soldiers endure, talk to leaders within the communities, and actively understand the culture there: on-base and off,” McCarthy said in a series of tweets during his visit to Killeen and Fort Hood on Aug. 5 and 6. “The uncomfortable conversations we have within our ranks must continue. In order to strengthen this great organization, we must understand the issues at hand. Taking care of our teammates as an organization is of utter importance. We as the Army are a reflection of the Nation. We must do better, and we will do better.”
The review of Fort Hood’s command climate was ordered by McCarthy last month in the wake of Guillen’s death and harsh criticism of Fort Hood by Guillen’s family and their attorney.
“Five civilian members of a committee that will conduct an independent review of Fort Hood were sworn in (Aug. 12) during a virtual ceremony. The Fort Hood Independent Review Committee will examine the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community to determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity, and freedom from sexual harassment,” according to an Army report.
The review members have a combined 75 years of experience as active-duty military and law-enforcement personnel, and have broad expertise with the law and government investigations, having worked on discrimination claims, civil matters, veterans’ issues, whistleblower cases and law-enforcement investigations, among others, according to the Army.
The review members include Chris Swecker, a lawyer who has conducted similar independent reviews for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Vogel Nuclear Power Plant, and the Winston Salem Police Department; Jonathan Harmon, a trial lawyer whose business litigation practice spans complex commercial, fraud, class-action, and employment issues, among others; Carrie Ricci, an associate general counsel for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and prior assistant general counsel for the Department of Defense Education Activity; Queta Rodriguez, regional director of a non-profit organization for veterans; and Jack White, a lawyer with expertise in government investigations, discrimination claims, constitutional matters, securities claims, white collar matters, bankruptcies and other civil matters.
In addition, the members will be assisted by a support staff from the headquarters of the Department of the Army, including personnel from the Office of the General Counsel, the Office of the Judge Advocate General, the Office of the Inspector General and other offices.
The review is expected to make an interim program report by mid-September and a final report by Oct. 30.
“Their assessment will include a review of historical data and statistics; interviews with a wide range of Fort Hood personnel; an evaluation of policies, regulations and procedures regarding sexual assault prevention, sexual harassment, equal opportunity and responses to reports of missing Soldiers; an evaluation of leaders’ training, education, abilities and effectiveness; and the command climate at various units and its impact on the safety, welfare and readiness of their Soldiers,” according to the Army report.
The panel will also examine the surrounding military community to determine whether it reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity, and freedom from sexual harassment, Army officials said.
