A Fort Hood soldier appeared in federal court Tuesday on charges of allegedly attempting to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the Texas border into the United States.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office at the U.S. Department of Justice, Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20, and Pvt. Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18, are charged with attempting to smuggle two Mexican citizens into San Antonio.
Both men made their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A criminal complaint said both men are U.S. soldiers. Fort Hood’ press center told the Daily Herald that only Saint-Joie is a soldier at Fort Hood. There’s no word yet from officials on were Oppongagyare is stationed or what his rank is. Saint-Joie is is a combat engineer assigned to the 36th Engineer Brigade on Fort Hood, according to the press center.
According to the charges, Oppongagyare approached the Hebbronville Border Patrol Checkpoint driving a sedan on Sunday morning. Saint-Joie was allegedly riding as a passenger. Both men were wearing their uniforms, according to the complaint. During primary inspection, Oppongagyare allegedly told authorities they were traveling from Zapata to San Antonio.
Law enforcement referred them to secondary inspection, where they discovered two undocumented Mexican citizens in the trunk of the vehicle, according to the charges.
The complaint alleges they expected to receive an undetermined amount of money to pick up the individuals in McAllen and transport them to San Antonio. They were allegedly told to wear their U.S. Army uniforms in order to avoid questioning from authorities.
If convicted, Oppongagyare and Saint-Joie face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.
“Military law enforcement officials are cooperating with federal authorities on the investigation into this alleged behavior that is a gross aberration from conduct expected by soldiers,” a III Corps Spokesperson said.
BP and Homeland Security Investigations are conducting the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Bajew is prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.