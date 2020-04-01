The Department of Defense announced the death of a Fort Hood soldier in Iraq.
"Sgt. 1st Class John David Randolph Hilty, 44, from Bowie, Maryland, died March 30, 2020 in Erbil, Iraq, of a non-combat related incident," the DoD release said.
The death is still being investigated.
Hilty was with 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division. His unit was in Iraq supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the release said.
Hilty enlisted in the Army as a combat engineer in April 1999. His most recent military occupational specialty was petroleum supply specialist, Fort Hood officials said.
"TF ATTACK is deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. 1st Class Hilty," said Lt. Col. Adam Camarano, Hilty's battalion commander, in the release from Fort Hood. "He was an exceptional leader who will be sorely missed throughout the entire formation. His loss will not be forgotten and his legacy will continue through the outstanding performance of the Soldiers he led."
The current deployment to Iraq was Hilty's fourth deployment. Previously, he had deployed to Afghanistan from January 2009 to December 2009, January 2012 to December 2012, October 2016 to October 2017, Fort Hood officials said.
Hilty’s awards include the Bronze Star Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral three, Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral seven and NATO Medal.
