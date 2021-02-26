Fort Hood has been conducting targeted, temporary boil-water notices as it gets water service back to buildings.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, boil-water notices for the Ammo Supply Point, facilities in the Turkey Run Road area and the Logistic Readiness Center are still in effect.
Fort Hood Family Housing has restored all water to houses. Those who continue to have no water or partial water should call 254-532-3133.
