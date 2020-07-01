A person suspected by Fort Hood of undisclosed allegations shot himself early Monday morning during a investigation by Fort Hood, Killeen police and U.S. Marshals investigators in Killeen.
Police did not say whether the investigation was related to the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen. Authorities searching for Guillen on Tuesday found remains near the Leon River.
At approximately 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, officers located the man in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue.
“As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect displayed a weapon and discharged it towards himself. The suspect succumbed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
Killeen Police Department and the U.S. Marshals - Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted investigators with the Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division in one of their criminal case, Miramontez said..
More information will be released as it becomes available.
On Tuesday, Fort Hood investigators and the EquuSearch team looking for missing soldier Guillen found “partial human remains” near the Leon River, said Chris Grey, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday evening.
“After receiving additional information, agents have discovered what has been described as partial human remains after analysis from a forensic anthropologist,” Grey said. “Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department. No confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”
Texas EquuSearch Director Tim Miller said Tuesday that authorities believe the remains — found in a shallow grave — belong to Guillen, pending a positive identification. The grave was near the area where EquuSearch looked on June 22 near Little River-Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.