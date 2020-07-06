UPDATE 6:10 p.m.:
The remains found June 30 near the Leon River are those of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood officials confirmed Monday.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, confirmed the information in a news conference at Fort Hood Monday evening.
He said the Army will honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen as part of the Army, will assist prosecutors and will complete the investigation of sexual harassment.
Using DNA samples, the remains were identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, according to a Monday evening news release from Fort Hood's criminal investigations division.
3rd Cav. Regiment commander Col. Ralph Overland also spoke at the news conference and said he wanted to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen. She embodied all of the qualities Americans expect in their soldiers, he said.
Vanessa Guillen was a dedicated Fort Hood soldier. She always went above and beyond to accomplish the mission, he said.
"Our duty now is to honor Spc. Vanessa Guillen," Overland said.
Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, will make a statement at 6 p.m. this evening on the current status of the investigation into Spc. Vanessa Guillén's disappearance.
Remains found last week buried near the Leon River in Bell County belong to Guillén and Army officials informed her family in Houston Sunday, attorney Natalie Khawam told The Associated Press. Guillén went missing April 22.
Investigators were unable to use dental records to identify Guillén because of the state of her remains and instead used DNA from bone and hair samples, Khawam said. Guillén's family received the information in the company of their priest, she said.
Army officials identified the soldier suspected in Guillén's disappearance as Aaron David Robinson. Early Wednesday morning, Robinson took his own life when Killeen police attempted to make contact with him in Killeen.
Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian from a community near Fort Hood, was arrested and charged with one count for allegedly helping hide the body of the 20-year-old solider, according to a criminal complaint. Aguilar, 22, appeared remotely before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske in federal court in Waco today in connection to the case.
Aguilar was charged last week with conspiracy to tamper with evidence by impairing a human corpse, a second-degree felony. She faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.
This article will be updated live once the press conference begins.
(2) comments
this is my eyewitness accounts!!!!!
Horrible this is what happened to me at Ft.Gorden GA we called it Ft. Garbadge in the 70's I suffered from and still do, froim the attacks of the officer's as well as their Henchmen the dreaded Sgt.'s staff as well as Drill Sgts. the CO wanted us dead he hated being in command of woman's barracks also there was incredible reverse race discrimination by the Black Sgt's to white or Hispanic women they killed a women in the forced march that was supposed to be me, they also tried to kidnap me when I was transferred to another company with at least 2 other Sgt's that were Drills and Sgt.'s the CO ignored and angered when I reported it, I hate what's going on and it call is because of that Pervert in the white house he has given these garbage Sgt's the same attitude. How can they be accepted in Army is it still like when I was in? is it Jail or the Army for these men? I tell all young people STAY OUT OF ALL SERVICE'S YOU ARE NOT FIGHTING FOR THE US YOUR ARE ENABLING THE CORPORATE ELITE WHO DODGE THE DRAFT 5 TIMES!!!!! WE ARE NOT FIGHTING FOR THE US ANYMORE NOW IT'S CORPORATE LIKE EXXON, MONSANTO AND ALL OIL COMPANIES DO NOT ENLIST!!!!!
