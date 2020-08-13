Fort Hood officials said the Bernie Beck Gate traffic pattern will be adjusted, starting this evening between 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday while the digital information boards on the Santa Fe Bridge Overpass are replaced.
Inbound traffic pattern on T.J. Mills Blvd will be impacted from 6 to 10 p.m. while outbound gates will be closed and traffic detoured to the Mayborn Gate (Rancier Avenue) or Clear Creek Gate (Clear Creek Road) to exit Fort Hood from 10 p.m. tonight to 2 a.m Friday.
